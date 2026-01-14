Iran Condemns New Wave Of U.S. Sanctions To Escalate Economic Pressure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The new U.S. sanctions against Iran, aimed at economic pressure, are part of the latest measures targeting Iran, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said, commenting on the new U.S. sanctions regarding the increase in trade tariffs on Iran's economic partners, Trend reports.

According to him, the U.S. economic sanctions clearly violate the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens and the fundamental norms of the UN Charter and international law, including the foundations of international free trade between states.

Baghaei said that unilateral decisions by the U.S. against international trade show that the UN and all its relevant bodies, including the UN Secretary-General, must fulfill their duties to protect the rule of law at the international level.

"Despite all the pressures, Iran will continue its path towards the development and progress of the country with all its might, relying on itself," he noted.

On January 13, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% customs duties on all countries cooperating with Iran.