Emaar To Launch Tender For Dubai Creek Tower In Three Months, Says Alabbar

Emaar Properties is set to revive the Dubai Creek Tower project, with a tender for the newly redesigned development to be issued within three months, according to its founder Mohamed Ali Alabbar.

“We built the Burj Khalifa and continue to enhance it-most recently by upgrading its lighting. As Dubai reaches extraordinary heights, words are not enough. We must build something truly special. The tender for the Creek Tower will be offered in three months. We have changed the design, even though the previous one had already been announced,” he said.

Alabbar was speaking at the Dubai International Project Management Forum on Wednesday.

Emaar first unveiled the Dubai Creek Tower ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting it as a structure that would surpass the Burj Khalifa to become the tallest tower in the world. However, the project was later put on hold as the design underwent revisions.

Alabbar declined to disclose construction details, citing the project's complexity, including cost considerations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is also pursuing the Kingdom Tower, a mile-high skyscraper that is expected to become the world's tallest upon completion. Although the project had been suspended, construction is reported to have resumed.

Alabbar stressed that height alone does not define a landmark.

“After the Burj Khalifa, altitude alone is no longer enough. We focus on the aesthetics of the building and its surroundings,” he said.

In November 2025, Emaar launched the Dubai Square project at Dubai Creek Harbour, integrating residential and retail offerings. At its core will be the Dubai Square Mall, scheduled to open within three years.

The mall, currently under construction, is expected to be nearly three times the size of Downtown Dubai, with an estimated cost of Dh180 billion. It is set to become the region's second-largest shopping and entertainment destination.

“The mall will be slightly smaller than Dubai Mall,” Alabbar added.

During the hour-long interview, Alabbar also addressed broader topics including artificial intelligence (AI), workforce transformation, and corporate culture.

“The majority of companies do not need 50 per cent of their employees. That way of thinking is outdated,” he said.“We don't hold meetings at our company. In September 2025, we even banned all meetings – including virtual ones - for 30 days. Experienced professionals don't need meetings,” he added.