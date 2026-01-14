From Nizami Kitchens To UAE: Asha Bhosle To Unveil 'The Royal Hyderabadi Table' At Asha's

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice has shaped generations of music, arrives in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this week to launch The Royal Hyderabadi Table at the restaurant chain Asha's, of which Bhosle is a founding member.

The launch is deeply personal and rooted in a defining chapter of her life. The inspiration traces back to 1962, during a concert in Hyderabad where Bhosle performed alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. It was during this visit that she encountered Nizami culture-its gracious hospitality, ceremonial dining traditions, and slow-cooked cuisine shaped by time and tradition.

Cooking has always been close to her heart. Over the years, these early experiences have lived on through her handwritten recipes and culinary notes, many of which continue to guide the menu at Asha's today.

During her time in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bhosle will engage closely with the culinary team, revisiting authentic Hyderabadi spices, techniques, and flavours rooted in Nizami kitchens. The table also reflects Hyderabad's historic cultural ties with the Middle East, where influences, ingredients, and traditions have long intersected.

The Royal Hyderabadi Table features dishes such as lamb haleem, kunafa chicken, and Hyderabadi lamb chops finished with gold caviar - presented as expressions of heritage rather than indulgence.

The launch marks a moment of continuity, bringing together memory, culture, and cuisine at the table.

Following its Middle East debut, The Royal Hyderabadi Table is also set to launch later this year at Asha's Birmingham, in honour of the restaurant's 20-year milestone.

The Royal Hyderabadi Table is launched across Asha's locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.