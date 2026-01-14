Rahul Gandhi Has Called CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar To Delhi: Cong MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Senior Congress MLA and Chief Whip Ashok Pattan stated on Wednesday that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Delhi soon.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Pattan made the statement when asked about LoP Gandhi's conversations with CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday.

“All the confusion will be resolved in Delhi,” he said.

“Yesterday, no discussion took place with Rahul Gandhi. He has asked both leaders to come to Delhi and assured them that everything will be set right. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar have been invited to Delhi. Shivakumar conveyed to Rahul Gandhi that he wanted to speak to him, and Rahul Gandhi asked both leaders to come to Delhi,” Pattan stated.

“They may be called after the Sankranti festival, and both leaders will go to Delhi. The confusion in the party will be resolved 100 per cent. We are disciplined soldiers of the party and will abide by the decisions of the high command. Nothing was discussed on the runway; when Rahul Gandhi arrived, the leaders only had a brief chat with him,” he said.

“They will discuss all matters, including a Cabinet reshuffle. Even I have a demand that I should become a minister. Everything will be discussed in Delhi,” he claimed.

The leadership tussle in Karnataka has once again come to the forefront, with Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, a strong contender for the CM's post, sharing a cryptic poster on Wednesday.

The poster, shared on social media platform X, prominently features Deputy CM Shivakumar with the message,“Efforts may fail, but prayers never do.”

Shivakumar's camp is hopeful of receiving“good news”. The development has further fuelled speculation following reports of LoP Gandhi holding a private conversation at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru on Tuesday evening.

Sources close to Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi has assured him not to be concerned and that he would be called to Delhi soon.

Encouraged by this assurance, Shivakumar shared the post, the sources added. Congress insiders stated that the crucial meeting is likely to be held towards the end of this month.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior state Congress leaders came to see off LoP Gandhi at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Tuesday as he departed for Delhi.