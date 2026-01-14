Roma Takes Dakar Lead As Al Attiyah Slips To Third

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spaniard Nani Roma headed a Ford one-two with compatriot Carlos Sainz to take the lead in the Dakar Rally car standings as overnight leader Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah dropped to third following a demanding ninth stage in the Saudi Arabian desert yesterday.

Despite losing the overall lead, the Dacia Sandriders driver remains firmly in contention, sitting just one minute and 10 seconds behind Roma in the general classification.

Al Attiyah stayed positive despite finishing 17th in yesterday's 541 kilometre stage between Wadi Al Dawasir and Bivouac Refuge, admitting that difficulty in navigation caused the outcome.

“It was tricky navigation, but that is part of the rally. I don't know our exact position yet or how many minutes we lost to the stage winner. We will see,” Al Attiyah said immediately after the stage.

The five-time champion also suggested a possible shift in the overall standings.

“It was the worst day of the rally for Lategan. It looks like Carlos and Nani are now leading the overall classification,” he noted.

Despite the setbacks, Al Attiyah remained relaxed and confident heading into the next stage.

“It's okay. No problem. We will see tomorrow,” he said, before underlining the importance of the day ahead.

“Tomorrow is important. We are ready for it.”

The 410km stage from Wadi Ad Dawasir to the overnight bivouac, first half of a marathon stage, was won by 21-year-old Polish non-factory Toyota driver Eryk Goczal.

Spaniard Tosha Schareina won the stage in the motorcycle category for Honda, with KTM's Argentine rider Luciano Benavides losing the way and his overall lead to Australia's defending champion Daniel Sanders.

Sanders, also on a KTM, led Honda's American Ricky Brabec by six minutes and 24 seconds.

The race, which ends on Saturday on the Red Sea coast, is the first round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) season.