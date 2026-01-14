403
Crypto Markets Jump As ETF Money Returns, But The Rally Still Looks Fragile
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Heavy U.S. ETF buying flipped the tone, pushing Bitcoin back toward $95,000 and lifting majors across the board.
The move had squeeze energy: large short liquidations and fast, momentum-led candles, especially on the 4-hour chart.
Several altcoin spikes looked idiosyncratic, not fundamental, with Dash and Story Protocol leading the tape.
Bitcoin rebounded to around $95,000 early Wednesday after a sharp risk-on swing that also lifted Ethereum, Solana, and XRP.
The most concrete driver was a sudden return of institutional demand through U.S. spot crypto ETFs, which can move prices quickly even when the underlying“story” stays the same.
On Tuesday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $753.8 million in net inflows, reversing a run of heavy outflows earlier in the week. Ethereum ETFs also improved, drawing about $130.0 million.
That flow backdrop helped turn a hesitant market into a chase, with traders forced to cover short positions. Reports put short liquidations near $600 million over 24 hours, consistent with the abrupt acceleration seen on intraday charts.
Macro context also helped. U.S. inflation readings were described as stable, with some commentary pointing to roughly 2.7% year-on-year. That eased the“higher-for-longer” fear enough to invite risk-taking, even if the crypto rally remains largely positioning-driven.
U.S. lawmakers' work on digital-asset market structure added another tailwind, reinforcing the idea that clearer rules could reduce uncertainty for large investors.
Technically, Bitcoin's 4-hour chart flashed overheating signals, with an RSI in the low 70s and price sprinting above short-term averages.
The daily chart looked healthier but still incomplete: RSI sat in the mid-60s, and a major ceiling near $106,000 remained overhead. In practical terms, the near-term test is whether Bitcoin can hold pullbacks above the $93,000–$94,000 zone.
Altcoins amplified the move. Dash surged more than 30% in a classic short squeeze, with about $1.3 million in short liquidations reported.
Story Protocol also jumped sharply, tied by market chatter to an“AI theme” bid. Zcash rose modestly but stayed shadowed by governance turmoil after a high-profile team resignation linked to internal disputes.
