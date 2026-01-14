Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 15-17, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

From mouthwatering delicacies to concerts and drag racing, this week's lineup of events and activities in Qatar promises plenty of excitement. What's more, a number of prominent personalities and notable international figures are set to arrive to attend these events.

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned that fresh to strong northwesterly winds will affect the country starting Thursday, January 15, 2026, with conditions expected to continue until the beginning of next week.

So, readers, bundle up as you head out to enjoy what's happening in and around Doha.

Qatar International Food Festival 2026 Until January 24, 2026

Weekdays: 4pm to 11pm; Weekends: 3pm to 1am

974 Stadium Precinct

QIFF, in its 15th edition, is regarded as one of Qatar's flagship cultural and culinary festivals that celebrates food, flavours and culinary creativity across the world.

The presence of a cooking studio, food zones, live cooking demos and family-friendly activities and experiences are some side attractions to look forward to.

The opening ceremony will feature live performances, fireworks and lot more. Star icon, Steve Harvey will host the“Open Fire zone” on January 15 and 16 where three celebrated US culinary masters, Moe Cason, Melissa Cookston and Bob Trudnak, will showcase their bold open-fire techniques and signature dishes on January 15 and 16.

Also, expected are six international F&B vendors to serve slow-smoked BBQ, flame-grilled, and soul-food favorites throughout at the event.

For more details, click here.

Arabian Drag Racing League – Round 2 Until January 16, 2026

From 2pm

Qatar Racing Club

Are you ready to experience speed, adrenaline and intense competition? The second round of the 2026 Arabian Drag Racing League will feature many more of this as the free event features legends across six rounds.

Details on this free event is available here

Katara International Kahraman Exhibition

Until January 16, 2026

Katara Hall (Building 12)

The Kahraman exhibition 2026 features is regarded as the largest edition so far in the specialised amber events with exhibitors from 13 countries across 82 booths.

Visitors at the sixth edition will see premium amber (Kahraman) products from around the world as it is a major annual platform for traders and collectors.

Qatar Custom Show 2026 Until January 17, 2026

3 – 10pm

Qatar Racing Club

If a custom car or motorcycle gives you a thrill, then head to the Qatar Racing Club where the 13th edition of Qatar Custom Show is on going. Apart from showcasing the custom cars and motorcycles from across the region, the event also will hold youth talks, stage contest, and air shows.

It is projected that more than 150 companies that specialize in automobiles will take part in Qatar Custom Show.

Admission is free and you can get more information here

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo January 15 - 16, 2026,

3-4pm; 5am–12:30pm

The Marathon Village, Hotel Park

The 14th edition of the Doha Marathon race will feature about 20,000 runners representing 160 nationalities and about 2,200 international participants.

The race is a competitive run and family-friendly activities along the Doha Corniche with different categories ranging from kids race, 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km. Also, the blue fun race will feature running experience for children with autism. Head to the venue to cheer for the racers.

Richard Whitehead, a Paralympic champion and Tola Tamirat, an Olympic marathon champion are expected to join in this year's race

For more details and information, click here

Baraha Musical Concert 2026 January 15 – 16, 2026

8-10pm

Msheireb Downtown Doha

The concert is a live orchestra of selected classical and modern performances in an outdoor setting. There will be fine dining in a refined atmosphere that blends with art and culture.

Click here to register and choose your preferred category:

Sealine Nights: Modi Al Shamrani & Sultan Khalifa Concert January 16, 2026,

8pm

Sealine Circuit Sports Club

An exciting musical evening is in the pipeline with Modi Al-Shamrani and Sultan Khalifa at Sealine Nights. It promises to be a night filled with regional music and experience dazzling fireworks to end the night in bliss.

Click here to book your seat for this event

Qatar Kite Festival January 15 - 24, 2026

Old Doha Port

The 2026 edition of this event will deliver a large-scale aerial display, featuring 20 professional kite teams drawn from across the world.

There will be international experts displaying synchronized performances, character kites showcasing artistic designs and visitors can enjoy day-and-night kite flying at Old Doha Port.

Pakistan Citrus Festival

Until January 18, 2026

4 – 9pm daily

Old Wakrah Souq

Looking for a refreshing citrus to quench your thirst this winter? Then join other visitors to explore and sample premium Pakistani citrus varieties at the Pakistan Citrus Festival at Al Wakrah Old Souq.