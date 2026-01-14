Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: Red Alert Issued For Cold Wave On Makar Sankranti Check Forecast

Jaipur Weather LATEST Update: On Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2026, Jaipur will face severe cold, dense fog. The IMD has issued a red alert for cold wave. Find out hourly weather update for Makar Sankranti, and what the weather will be like

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Jan 14, 2026, Jaipur's weather will be extremely cold. The IMD has issued a red alert for a cold wave. The minimum temperature is expected to be 7-8°C and the maximum around 22°C. The cold has intensified due to a western disturbance, increasing the chill in the morning and at night.

Dense fog is likely in Jaipur on the morning of Jan 14. Visibility may drop to 50 meters in many areas, affecting road traffic, rail services, and flights. Drivers are advised to use fog lights and drive slowly. Special care is needed for school children and the elderly due to the fog.



6 AM: 8°C, dense fog, cold wind

9 AM: 12°C, fog will slowly clear

12 PM: 20°C, partly sunny, 60% humidity

6 PM: 14°C, light clouds

10 PM: 7°C, clear sky, chance of dew Sunshine during the day will offer some relief, but cold day conditions may persist all day.

Due to the cold wave, schools and Anganwadi centers in Jaipur, Sikar, and other districts of North Rajasthan are closed until Jan 14. Cold winds at 10-15 km/h have worsened the chill. The pollution level is also in the severe category, which may cause breathing problems.

Devotees going out for baths and prayers on Makar Sankranti are advised to wear woolens, caps, and gloves. Patients with respiratory, heart, and asthma issues should avoid the cold air. Trains may be delayed by 2-5 hours due to fog. Farmers are advised to protect crops from frost.