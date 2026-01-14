Scott Adams, 'Dilbert' Creator, Dies At 68 After Cancer Battle Trump, Musk Pay Tribute

Scott Adams, the American cartoonist best known for creating the iconic comic strip Dilbert, has died at the age of 68 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer, his ex-wife Shelly Miles announced.

His passing was met with tributes from various quarters, including former US President Donald Trump, who described Adams as a“fantastic guy” and a“Great Influencer,” praising his resilience and legacy.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also paid homage on X, writing,“Even though I knew his death was coming, as he told us it would, I still can't believe he has died. Rest in peace, good and great man.”

Even though I knew his death was coming, as he told us it would, I still can't believe he has died. Rest in peace, good and great man, rest in peace. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2026

Rise to Fame

Adams rose to worldwide prominence with Dilbert, a satirical take on cubicle life, corporate bureaucracy and office culture that debuted in 1989. At its peak, the strip was syndicated in thousands of newspapers around the globe and became a staple for readers amused by its dry humour and relatable workplace scenarios.

In May 2025, Adams publicly disclosed his diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. In the months that followed, he shared candid updates with his audience, acknowledging the severity of his condition and the dwindling prospects of recovery.

Despite his health struggles, Adams continued engaging with fans through his online presence and livestreams, telling supporters he was“way past my expiration date” shortly before his death.

Adams' career was marked by both praise and controversy. In addition to his cartoon work, he wrote several books and expanded his brand into podcasts and commentary. However, in 2023 many newspapers dropped Dilbert from syndication after Adams made inflammatory statements in a video, which many outlets criticised as racist and discriminatory. Even so, he maintained a devoted following on digital platforms and defended his comments as misinterpreted hyperbole.

Born in 1957 in Windham, New York, Adams brought to life a character that resonated with millions of workers who saw their daily frustrations mirrored in Dilbert's misadventures. Though his later years drew mixed reactions, his impact on comic culture and office satire remains significant.

Adams' passing marks the end of an era in newspaper comics, leaving behind a legacy that combines humour, critique and debate. Fans remember him for the laughter he inspired and the conversations his work provoked.