Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued For Makar Sankranti? Check Forecast

Gurugram Weather LATEST Update: There's a yellow alert for severe cold and a cold wave in Gurugram on January 14, 2026. Find out today's minimum and maximum temperatures, and the chances of fog and frost in the morning

The cold spell will continue in Gurugram on January 14, 2026. The minimum temperature could be just 3-5°C, with a maximum of 18-20°C. A yellow alert for a cold wave is in effect.

At night, the temperature could drop to 0.6°C. Despite a max of 20°C during the day, it will feel cold due to icy winds. There's a high chance of frost in rural areas.

Moderate to dense fog will cover the area in the morning. Visibility might be as low as 50 meters. Drivers in Delhi-NCR are advised to use fog lights. Caution is key due to the yellow alert.

Winds will blow from the northwest at 10-15 km/h. Humidity could be 70-90%, leading to dew formation and making the cold feel more intense. Similar weather will be seen in Punjab and Haryana.

Wear warm clothes, especially for kids and the elderly. Avoid going out in the morning and evening. Use fog lights while driving. Farmers should protect their crops from frost.