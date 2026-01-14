CM Dhami Extends Makar Sankranti, Uttarayani Greetings To People

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti and the Uttarayani festival.

In his message, the Chief Minister prayed for the "happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health" of all citizens of the state.

Significance of Makar Sankranti and Uttarayani

He said, "The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different parts of the country under various names and traditions, reflecting the diversity and unity of Indian culture."

The Chief Minister further stated that the festival conveys "the message of worship of the Sun God, the change of seasons, and harmony with nature."

"Makar Sankranti inspires people to move forward on the path of continuous action with a positive mindset. This sacred festival is also associated with the auspicious beginning of new endeavours," he added.

He further said that the Uttarayani festival is an important part of Uttarakhand's cultural identity, strengthening social harmony, folk traditions, and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that this sacred occasion of worshipping the Sun God brings new energy, enthusiasm, and positivity into everyone's lives, and that "the state continues to move rapidly forward on the path of progress and prosperity."

CM Dhami Joins Lohri Celebrations

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhami visited Harshu Enclave on Nagla Tarai Road in his hometown, Khatima, and participated in a public Lohri celebration at the residence of Sumit Gumber, joining people from the Sikh and other communities who danced joyfully to the beat of the dhol.

The Chief Minister also extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Lohri, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Lohri, filled with joy and enthusiasm. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy into your lives. This is our heartfelt wish."

India's Diverse Harvest Festivals

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts. Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India. (ANI)

