Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Capital In Grip Of Cold Wave Delhi Records Coldest January Night In Three Years

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing one of its harshest winters in recent years. On Makar Sankranti, the capital recorded its coldest January night in three years as temperatures plunged and IMD issued a cold wave alert for Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is facing intense winter conditions as icy winds push temperatures to new lows. The capital recorded a minimum temperature of around 3°C, marking the coldest January night in the last three years. Several areas including Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar reported near-freezing conditions. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for cold wave conditions, warning residents to take precautions during early morning and late night hours. While mild sunshine offers slight daytime relief, evenings remain bitterly cold.

Light to moderate fog covered parts of Delhi this morning, reducing visibility in several zones. Cold winds blowing at 5 to 10 km per hour are adding to the chill. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20°C, while the minimum may stay near 4°C. Neighbouring regions such as Gurugram and Faridabad are also under a yellow alert. The biting cold is most noticeable during morning and night, disrupting daily routines across the region.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to become active over the western Himalayan region from January 15. Its impact could bring cloud cover and light fog over Delhi-NCR in the coming days. Temperatures may gradually rise, with maximum values likely between 21°C and 22°C and minimum temperatures ranging from 5°C to 9°C by January 19. Meanwhile, air quality has worsened again, with AQI levels entering the very poor category, compounding health concerns during the cold wave.