Tripura Govt Working For People With Humanitarian View: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that everyone should always stand by people's problems with a helping hand, and that the present government is working for the people with a humanitarian perspective. CM Saha said this while participating in a winter clothes distribution programme among the people of Wards No. 32 and 34 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Humanitarian Work as Party's Core Principle

Speaking at the programme, Manik Saha said that similar programmes were organised yesterday as well. "Like you, we also feel happy with such initiatives. Helping someone also benefits us," he said.

"Extending a helping hand to people's problems is humanity. Even in times of disaster, there is an opportunity to help people. Many people come to seek votes during elections, but we are organising such social programmes with a humanitarian perspective. This also helps establish a connection with people," he said.

Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas. "These are not just words; their importance is immense. The Bharatiya Janata Party's core principle is that service is our religion. There is a spiritual thought involved in service, which is part of our party's ideology. Through such work, we can establish connections with each other. For example, through blood donation, we connect with others. No one knows when and where whose blood goes. These are social responsibilities and duties," said Saha.

Vision for a 'New Tripura'

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is their guardian and that the state government is working under his guidance. "He is asking us to reach each and every person. We have taken the initiative to create Lakhpati Didi. The government is prioritising efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of women. In this direction, self-help groups are being strengthened. Our goal is to build Tripura as a 'New Tripura'."

Warning Against Disturbing Peace

"Sometimes we hear about chaos, but our government will never tolerate chaos. Those who are still walking on the wrong path should avoid that path. Otherwise, as guardians, we will do whatever is necessary. We want to maintain peace in the state," Saha added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)