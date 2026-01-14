Siddaramaiah Denies Discord, Says Power-Sharing Talk Is Media Myth

Siddaramaiah Denies Rift, Blames Media for 'Creation'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Tuesday said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was travelling to Gudalur to attend a program and met him on the way. He clarified that no political discussion took place with the Congress leader.

Responding to media queries regarding alleged confusion over power-sharing in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there is no such discord within the party, labelling the speculation an 'entirely media-driven creation.'

Addressing recent remarks made by certain party MLAs on the matter, he stated that they were not fully aware of the situation. He emphasised that only he or Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is authorised to speak on the issue, noting that the media has been discussing the topic far more than the legislators themselves. Ultimately, the Chief Minister maintained that the party high command's decision is final and will be followed by all.

Parameshwara Defers to High Command

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that any decision on the state's Chief Ministership rests solely with the Congress high command, even as speculation and internal party dynamics continue to fuel debate over a possible leadership change.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara clarified that he has neither formed any group nor issued instructions to supporters demanding that he be made the next Chief Minister. "There is no 'my team'. Some people, friends or well-wishers, may express their views on their own. Even when I visit districts, some people say such things. It is their interest, but ultimately, the high command will make a decision," he said.

Power Struggle Amidst Mid-Term Speculation

These developments come in the wake of the speculation about a change in the state's Chief Minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. As a result, it allegedly triggered an ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara seen as key figures in the unfolding political churn.

