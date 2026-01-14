Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jpmorgan Beats Revenue Estimates In Q4 A Record Quarter For Wealth Unit Offsets Apple Card Drag

Jpmorgan Beats Revenue Estimates In Q4 A Record Quarter For Wealth Unit Offsets Apple Card Drag


2026-01-14 04:40:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, posting revenue of $46.8 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase and ahead of Wall Street expectations of $46.2 billion, according to Fiscal data.

Net income for Q4 fell 7% to $13.05 billion, or $4.63 per share. This came in slightly below street estimates of $4.86 per share. Excluding a significant reserve item tied to the Apple Card portfolio, net income would have been $14.7 billion, the bank added.

On a segment basis, Consumer & Community Banking revenue climbed 6% to $19.4 billion, driven by higher deposits, increased card spending, and growth in wealth management fees. Commercial & Investment Bank revenue also rose 10% to $19.4 billion, as a 17% jump in Markets & Securities Services more than offset weaker investment banking activity.

Asset & Wealth Management revenue rose 13% to a record $6.5 billion, driven by higher assets under management and performance fees, the bank said.

JPM shares were trading 0.2% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN14012026007385015968ID1110596948



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search