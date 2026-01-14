Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi REVIEW: Is Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath's Film Worth Watching? Read What Netizens Said

The film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi, was released today (January 13, 2025). Fans of Ravi Reja were ecstatic to see the film, and netizens responded positively.

Following a string of disappointments, Ravi Teja returns to the big screen with Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Kishore Tirumala directed the comedy film, which stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. Fans of the actor were eager to see the film, and many netizens have shared their thoughts on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Raja The Great taruvatha...Full length Entertainer from Raviteja Good 1st half... And decent 2nd half Mass Maharaj raviteja Strikes Again (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#BMW is the clear winner for families! ‍‍‍ Crisp runtime, zero vulgarity, and "Non-stop Navvulu." Ravi Teja energy is unmatchable. ​Migilina movies tho polisthe, idi perfect Sankranthi watch! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐.5/5. Don't wait, book your tickets! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted,“Timepass entertainer with good number of hilarious moments Raviteja's best comedy performance since Raja The Great Sunil, Satya, Vennela Kishore hilarious Ashika is stunning Good music and comedy lines. Weak climax and forced DJ mix #BharthaMahasayulakiWignyapthi #BMW (sic).”

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is predicted to have an average opening at the box office. According to early projections, the film would gross roughly 5-6 crore on its first day.

According to reports, the film has a budget of Rs 35 crore. As a result, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will face an ordinary opening.

This holiday weekend promises to be jam-packed with Telugu flicks. The film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, was launched on Monday. The film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi premiered on Tuesday.

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is set to be released on Wednesday, while Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon, and Sakshi Vaidya, is set to hit theatres on January 14, 2026.