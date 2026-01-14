Veterans' Day: Prez Murmu, Rajnath Singh Salute Ex-Servicemen's Valour

President and Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday lauded the courage and dedication of India's ex-servicemen on the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, expressing confidence that they will continue to serve the nation with unwavering commitment.

In a post shared on X, President Murmu said, "On Veterans' Day, I salute the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of our ex-servicemen. Their unwavering courage continues to inspire every Indian. Occasions such as Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are not only opportunities to pay tribute to our brave soldiers, but also to extend meaningful support to them. I am confident that our veterans will continue to remain deeply committed to the cause of the nation." On Veterans' Day, I salute the valour, dedication, and sacrifice of our ex-servicemen. Their unwavering courage continues to inspire every Indian. Occasions such as Veterans' Day and Armed Forces Flag Day are not only opportunities to pay tribute to our brave soldiers, but also... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 14, 2026

Leaders, Service Chiefs Pay Tribute

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage, expressing deep gratitude to both serving personnel and veterans. "On Armed Forces Veterans Day, I bow in deep gratitude to our veterans and serving personnel whose lives are devoted to courage, honour and service before self. Their sacrifices borne with quiet resolve and unshakable faith form the living shield of our borders, preserve the soul of our Republic and embody the enduring spirit of India. The nation's gratitude to its soldiers is eternal and our commitment to the dignity, welfare and well-being of veterans, serving personnel and their families will remain absolute, unwavering and resolute," Singh tweeted. On Armed Forces Veterans Day, I bow in deep gratitude to our veterans and serving personnel whose lives are devoted to courage, honour and service before self. Their sacrifices borne with quiet resolve and unshakable faith form the living shield of our borders, preserve the soul... - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 14, 2026

Naval Chief Hails Veterans' Legacy

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, also extended warm greetings to veterans and their families. He highlighted the enduring symbols of courage, professionalism, and selfless service represented by retired personnel. "On the occasion of Veterans Day, I extend my warm greetings and deep respect to all our veterans and their families. Our veterans are the enduring symbols of courage, professionalism, and selfless service, who stood vigilant through calm seas and stormy waters to safeguard India's national interests. This Veterans Day is not merely a commemorative event. It is a tribute to a lifetime of dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the nation. The values we live by, discipline, integrity, and devotion to duty, continue to inspire our service personnel and will guide future generations of the defence services," Tripathi said in a video.

Chief of Naval Staff further assured India's veterans that the Navy and sister services remain fully committed to their welfare, well-being, and dignity, emphasising that their bond with the armed forces continues even after retirement. "I wish to assure all our veterans that the Indian Navy and our sister services remain steadfastly committed to your welfare, well-being and dignity. Your bond with us does not and did not end with your retirement. You remain an integral part of our defence services. On behalf of the Indian Navy and other services, I express our deep gratitude for your service to the nation. We are proud to carry your legacy forward. I wish all veterans a happy and memorable Veterans Day," he further said.

Indian Army Salutes Ex-Servicemen

The Indian Army also paid tribute, with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi extending best wishes to ex-servicemen and their families. "Veterans, Unparalleled Contributions" General Upendra Dwivedi, #ChiefOfArmyStaff and all ranks, extends best wishes to all ex-servicemen and their families on Armed Forces Veterans' Day 2026," the Indian Army's post read.

The Indian Army also hailed ex-servicemen for their invaluable contributions to nation-building. "Ex-servicemen have made invaluable contributions to nation-building. Their unwavering loyalty, discipline, and selfless service inspire future generations, Ex-servicemen are a pillar of strength for India's development. They are contributing immensely to promoting national unity, guiding the youth, and building a strong and developed India. Ex-servicemen are an inspiration to the nation, and the entire country takes pride in them," the post further said. "भूतपूर्व सैनिक, अभूतपूर्व योगदान" जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी, #सेनाध्यक्ष एवं समस्त पद, सभी भूतपूर्व सैनिकों एवं उनके परिवारों को Armed Forces Veterans' Day 2026 की शुभकामनाएं देते हैं। भूतपूर्व सैनिकों ने राष्ट्र निर्माण में अतुलनीय योगदान दिया है। उनकी अटूट निष्ठा, अनुशासन और... twitter/sVauS0KyTr - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2026

Significance of Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, marking the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism, a release from the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

