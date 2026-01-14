403
Ukrainian parliament to remove officials amid government reshuffle
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament voted Tuesday to dismiss several key defense and security figures as part of a government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The dismissals include Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service (SBU).
The votes in the Verkhovna Rada saw Shmyhal and Fedorov removed with 265 and 270 deputies supporting their dismissal, respectively, while Maliuk was dismissed with 235 votes. Zelenskyy had previously indicated the need for “substantial” internal changes to strengthen resilience as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its fourth year.
Zelenskyy proposed nominating Fedorov as the next defense minister and Shmyhal as first deputy prime minister and energy minister, a role that has been vacant since November following Svitlana Hrynchuk’s resignation amid a $100 million corruption probe in the energy sector. A parliamentary vote to confirm Shmyhal as energy minister fell short, with 210 lawmakers supporting the appointment against a required 226.
Following his dismissal, Maliuk announced he would step down as SBU chief but remain within the service to oversee “world-class asymmetric special operations” targeting Russia. Zelenskyy appointed Yevhenii Khmara, head of the SBU’s Alpha special operations unit, as the acting chief of the security service.
