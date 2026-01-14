These Are The Top 20 Signs You Are A Geek

The top 20 signs you're a geek include comparing specs before buying any gadget, watching behind the scenes documentaries and keeping tabs open on your computer 'just in case'.

Memorising lines from your favourite films, making spreadsheets for personal projects and watching YouTube tutorials just for fun also made the top 20 list.

But do you think you're a little nerdy, or are you spreadsheet loving, trailer watching, trivia hoarding royalty?

By answering six personality-based questions, you can see where you sit on the geek scale.

It comes as a study of 2,000 adults revealed 46 per cent would openly admit they were a geek in certain aspects of adult life – despite 56 per cent never wanting to be categorised this way at school.

And 69 per cent reckon being healthily obsessed with certain interests just makes people more interesting.

The research was commissioned by TLC to mark the channel's launch free-to-air, bringing flagship shows like the science-based sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and spin-off Young Sheldon to the channel.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "When you look at the definition of the word 'Geek'... 'a person who is knowledgeable about and obsessively interested in a particular subject, especially one that is technical or of specialist or niche interest', then these are characteristics I think we can all identify with in some way shape or form.

"We think if it's good enough for Sheldon and the Big Bang gang... so on with geek-chic and here's to celebrating traits like curiosity, focus and passion."

From the research, almost a fifth (18 per cent) consider themselves the geeky one when it comes to their friendship group.

And 59 per cent admit they've never tried to hide these tendencies to avoid being labelled as one.

Overall, half of those polled feel 'geek culture' has become more mainstream in the last 10 years, and 36 per cent think it's cool to be one today.

Top traits for those in this category include being obsessive (39 per cent), quirky (38 per cent) and intelligent (36 per cent).

With famous names falling into this class being Stephen Hawking (19 per cent), Albert Einstein (18 per cent) and Bill Gates (17 per cent).

As subjects most associated with geekiness include computer science (42 per cent), maths (37 per cent) and science (36 per cent).

Almost two-thirds (63 per cent) agree TV shows and the media have influenced people's perception of those with these characteristics.

With Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory crowned as the top television geek by 29 per cent, according to the OnePoll data.

Spock from Star Trek (13 per cent) and Lisa Simpson from The Simpsons (12 per cent) make up the top three.

Overall, 18 per cent often find themselves relating to these types of characters when depicted on our TV screens.

Finding their ability to balance quirky interests with everyday life (35 per cent), having relatable flaws (34 per cent) and showing a passion for hobbies (34 per cent) being top ways they connect.

As six in 10 agree having these characters in TV shows is a great way to celebrate geekiness and 66 per cent feel anyone who is a geek should be proud to admit it.

A spokesperson for TLC added:“When it comes to being 'geeky', shows like The Big Bang Theory have helped shift perception and celebrate unique traits and interests.

“TV is a powerful medium and it is important that everyone can see themselves in the characters that share and their own quirks and passions.”

TOP 20 GEEKY THINGS PEOPLE DO:

1. Comparing specs before buying any gadget

2. Watching behind-the-scenes documentaries

3. Keeping tabs open on your computer just in case

4. Keeping old tech just because it's nostalgic

5. Keeping spreadsheets for personal projects

6. Watching YouTube tutorials just for fun

7. Memorising lines from your favourite films

8. Having favourite fonts for documents

9. Memorising theme tunes from old TV shows

10. Learning obscure trivia for fun

11. Organising books by genre, author, and colour

12. Creating detailed wish lists for future purchases

13. Colour-coding your calendar or planner

14. Creating playlists for every mood or occasion

15. Watching movie trailers multiple times before a film or TV series release

16. Collecting quirky mugs or novelty items

17. Keeping a log of films you've watched

18. Reading fan theories online

19. Keeping score during game shows at home

20. Using keyboard shortcuts for everything