Fujitsu Launches Demonstration Experiment Into Green Steel Value Flow Utilizing Blockchain Technology To Accelerate Decarbonization In The Steel Industry

Kawasaki, Japan, Jan 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has commanced a demonstration experiment into the value flow of green steel [1] in the steel industry starting in December 2025. This project was previously selected by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as part of its FY2025 Industrial Research Project under the theme Survey Project on the Transmission of Green Steel Information Linked to Steel Materials Across Supply Chains in November 2025.

This demonstration experiment will leverage Fujitsu's expertise in CO2 emission reduction materials, blockchain technology, and data distribution platforms to ensure that data can be distributed safely and that the environmental value of green steel and transaction confidentiality can be secured. The experiment will be carried out from December 2025 to February 2026. Through this initiative, Fujitsu seeks to accelerate decarbonization across the manufacturing sector, beginning with the steel industry, and contribute to the establishment of a sustainable supply chain.

Through this project, Fujitsu will contribute to environmental initiatives and digital transformation (DX) promotion in the steel industry. Furthermore, based on the knowledge gained from this project, Fujitsu will explore the development of mechanisms for green steel information distribution and the potential for expansion into the steel industry data space from 2026 onwards. Under Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to solve societal issues, the company will also realize a mechanism that enables the secure and flexible sharing and utilization of reliable environmental value data across national and industry boundaries, thereby advancing corporate competitiveness and the realization of a sustainable society.

Background

Reducing CO2 emissions related to the steel industry is an urgent challenge for society. While industry organizations produce and supply green steel using GX Mass Balance [2] and GX Allocation [3] methods in accordance with established guidelines, there is a challenge in adequately distributing its environmental value throughout the downstream supply chain.

Project Overview

This initiative aims to examine mechanisms for ensuring that environmental value, such as emissions reduction steel certificates issued by steel manufacturers through green steel production, flows through the supply chain from upstream to downstream without being duplicated or compromised. It also seeks to identify challenges in current business practices and operational issues for each business operator when such mechanisms are applied.

In this demonstration experiment, Fujitsu will build a data distribution platform environment to ensure traceability of company/industry data and leverage Fujitsu Sustainable Value Accelerator, an offering under Uvance that supports green transformation (GX). With the cooperation of various steel businesses, the experiment will involve distributing third-party certified green steel certificates to verify the uniqueness of environmental value, prevent double-counting, and maintain value when passing through intermediate processors or different distribution channels.

[1] Green steel:

Steel with significantly reduced CO2 emissions during manufacturing compared to conventional steel (METI Journal ONLINE, Metal Industries Division, April 17, 2025).

[2] GX Mass Balance Method:

A method that utilizes the "mass balance model" defined in ISO 22095:2020 to pool greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions from additional projects undertaken by a company within its organization, and then allocates these to specific products, supplying them along with reduction certificates (from The Japan Iron and Steel Federation GX Steel Guidelines).

[3] GX Allocation Method:

An approach based on "allocation" in ISO 14067:2018 and ISO 14044:2006, where GHG total emissions (emission intensity × production volume) are kept constant, and emission reductions are allocated to products (GX steel/non-GX steel) to reflect the relationship between high and low GX value, within the scope of GHG emission reductions (from The Japan Iron and Steel Federation GX Steel Guidelines).

