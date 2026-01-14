Afghanistan Take On Sri Lanka In Warm-Up Game Today
The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm local time in Namibia, according to a post by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on its official Facebook page.
Afghanistan entre the contest with confidence after defeating Australia by seven wickets in their opening practice match.
The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, featuring 16 teams, is due to commence on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
kk/sa
