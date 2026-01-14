Uzbekneftegaz, United Energy Set Sights On Expanding Gas Production In Gazli

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekneftegaz and United Energy Group Limited discussed issues related to increasing hydrocarbon production volumes in Uzbekistan's Gazli region, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The matter was discussed during a working meeting between Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, and the management team of United Energy Group Limited.

During the discussions, the parties focused on the current progress and implementation pace of their joint initiative aimed at enhancing hydrocarbon production in the Gazli region fields. Special emphasis was placed on strategic priorities, the integration of modern technological solutions, and the financial and economic frameworks necessary to ensure the project's efficient and sustainable execution.

Following the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of expediting project implementation, meeting the established performance targets on schedule, and ensuring clear, forward-looking planning for the next phases of their collaboration.

Earlier, in May 2025, Uzbekneftegaz JSC and United Energy Group Limited had formalized their commitment by signing a term sheet agreement to increase gas production at the Gazli fields.

United Energy Group Limited is a Hong Kong-listed independent energy company specializing in oil and gas exploration and production. With operations in Pakistan, Iraq, and Egypt, the company is the largest foreign-invested oil and gas producer in Pakistan, managing 19 onshore blocks and producing over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.