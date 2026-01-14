Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Former IDP Pledges To Revitalize Native Childiran Village

Azerbaijan's Former IDP Pledges To Revitalize Native Childiran Village


2026-01-14 03:45:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, January 14. The residents of Ashaghi Oratagh village of the Aghdara district will boost efforts to revive the village, Anar Rustamov, a former internally displaced person (IDP), one of the village residents, told Trend.

"When our village was occupied, we had 10 family members, and now I am returning to our homeland with my family of five as the head of the family.

We are very glad to return to our ancestral homeland after 33 years. I wish mercy to our martyrs, owing to whom we returned here.

It's gratifying that our first guest in our native land was the head of state and his family. This situation places a greater responsibility on us, residents. From now on, we'll work harder to revive our village," he added.

MENAFN14012026000187011040ID1110596676



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search