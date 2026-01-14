Azerbaijan's Former IDP Pledges To Revitalize Native Childiran Village
"When our village was occupied, we had 10 family members, and now I am returning to our homeland with my family of five as the head of the family.
We are very glad to return to our ancestral homeland after 33 years. I wish mercy to our martyrs, owing to whom we returned here.
It's gratifying that our first guest in our native land was the head of state and his family. This situation places a greater responsibility on us, residents. From now on, we'll work harder to revive our village," he added.
