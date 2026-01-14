403
PADA Signs Cooperation Agreement With Namaa Charity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA), signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday with Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Social Reform Society (SRS), to enhance joint efforts and improve facilities and services provided to persons with disabilities.
Director General of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Dr. Dalal Al-Othman told KUNA that the agreement aligns with the authority's commitment to promoting social and institutional inclusion, supporting initiatives for persons with disabilities, and advancing development plan policies in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.
She added that the partnership aims to improve service quality, develop facilities, support beneficiaries, and ensure equal opportunities, while activating Law No. 8 of 2010 on the rights of persons with disabilities.
Namaa Charity CEO Saad Al-Otaibi said the agreement strengthens integration between charitable organizations and government entities to ensure sustainable impact and optimal outcomes.
He noted that the partnership will help direct resources and expertise toward developing facilities, enhancing services, supporting equipment and medical supplies, implementing activities, and raising community awareness, reflecting a practical commitment to social responsibility. (end)
