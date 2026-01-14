403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity benchmark launched Wednesday's trading session at 12,425.88 points, registering a 0.33% uptick—equivalent to 40.27 points above the prior day's closing figure.
The BIST 100 index demonstrated robust momentum Tuesday, advancing 1.07% to settle at 12,385.61 points by market close. Daily trading activity reached 192.9 billion Turkish liras, translating to approximately $4.47 billion in transaction volume across the exchange.
Currency markets reflected notable movements by 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), with exchange rates positioning at 43.1680 Turkish liras against the U.S. dollar. The euro commanded 50.3320 liras, while the British pound traded at 58.0960 liras in foreign exchange dealings.
Precious metals continued their historic ascent, with gold priced at $4,635.20 per ounce in global markets. Meanwhile, energy commodities showed Brent crude oil futures trading at $64.70 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply-demand dynamics in international petroleum markets as geopolitical factors and production decisions continue influencing price trajectories.
The BIST 100 index demonstrated robust momentum Tuesday, advancing 1.07% to settle at 12,385.61 points by market close. Daily trading activity reached 192.9 billion Turkish liras, translating to approximately $4.47 billion in transaction volume across the exchange.
Currency markets reflected notable movements by 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), with exchange rates positioning at 43.1680 Turkish liras against the U.S. dollar. The euro commanded 50.3320 liras, while the British pound traded at 58.0960 liras in foreign exchange dealings.
Precious metals continued their historic ascent, with gold priced at $4,635.20 per ounce in global markets. Meanwhile, energy commodities showed Brent crude oil futures trading at $64.70 per barrel, reflecting ongoing supply-demand dynamics in international petroleum markets as geopolitical factors and production decisions continue influencing price trajectories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment