Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral

A light-hearted video of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan playing finger cricket with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has gone viral. Fans are loving the playful camaraderie between the two icons, showcasing sport enthusiasm and nostalgic charm in an endearing moment online.

