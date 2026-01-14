Amitabh Bachchan Plays Finger Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A light-hearted video of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan playing finger cricket with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has gone viral. Fans are loving the playful camaraderie between the two icons, showcasing sport enthusiasm and nostalgic charm in an endearing moment online.

