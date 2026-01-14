'They Steal Your Heart': Tourist's India Video Goes Viral On Social Media

New Delhi: India welcomes lakhs of foreign tourists every day. Visitors come to explore the country's natural beauty, ancient monuments, historical places, and famous temples. Over the past ten years, many tourists have started capturing these experiences on their phones and sharing them on social media. For some, travel content has even become a full-time profession.

Recently, a foreign woman's video about India has gone viral, but not for the reason many first expected.

A viral reel with a surprising message

A foreign tourist named Jenny, who visited India with her partner Adam, shared a reel with the caption“Be careful with Indians.” At first glance, the message seems like a warning. However, the video carries a warm and positive meaning.

Jenny explains that people should be careful because Indians“steal your heart” with their kindness and warmth. The reel has touched millions online and shows smiling Indians of all ages, including children, happily waving at her.

Video crosses 1.3 million views

The reel shared by Jenny and Adam has received more than 1.3 million views and hundreds of comments. Many social media users praised India and its people in the comment section.

One user wrote,“India is not just a country, it is a beautiful world within the world.” Another comment said,“Indians are humble and very protective of tourists.” Some users also highlighted that people in southern India treat tourists with great care and respect, like family members.

'Atithi Devo Bhava' reflected in daily life

India is known for its belief in 'Atithi Devo Bhava', which means the guest is God. This idea is deeply rooted in Indian culture. Even when people do not share a common language, locals often communicate politely and try their best to help visitors.

Many foreign tourists who experience this hospitality later share their stories online. These positive experiences are one of the main reasons why tourism in India continues to grow.

What Jenny shows in her viral video

In her viral reel, Jenny includes several small but meaningful moments from her trip. The video shows people greeting her with smiles, children waving happily, and locals welcoming her warmly.

She has also shared other videos from her journey across India. These clips show hotel staff offering kind service, people greeting her with 'namaste' on the beach, friendly chats with auto drivers, and relaxed conversations with fellow travellers.

This is not the first time a foreign tourist's video about India has gone viral. Earlier, another foreign woman shared a reel from in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, where she was dressed like an Indian bride in a red lehenga.

She captioned her video“Don't come to India”, but later explained that India's culture, beauty, and warmth make visitors fall so deeply in love that they do not want to leave.

Social media shaping India's global image

Such videos play a big role in shaping how the world sees India today. Through short reels and posts, tourists share real moments from their journeys. These honest experiences often show India as a place filled with warmth, colour, culture, and kind people.

For many viewers around the world, these videos act as an invitation to explore India themselves.