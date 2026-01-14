Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep Over Alleged Misinformation On Vultures

As the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 approaches, the reality show has once again landed in controversy. From repeated complaints against contestants to the temporary lockdown of the Bigg Boss house by the Pollution Control Board earlier this season, the show has remained in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Now, host and actor Kiccha Sudeep has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy following a complaint related to remarks he made about vultures during a recent episode.

Kiccha Sudeep's Vulture Controversy Begins

Since the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, the show has faced multiple controversies. At one point, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board even ordered the shutdown of the Bigg Boss house, temporarily halting the game. While complaints were earlier directed at contestants, a new complaint has now been filed against host Kiccha Sudeep himself, accusing him of spreading misinformation about vultures.

Vulture Image Used in Task Sparks Row

The controversy stems from an episode titled“Varada Kathe Kichhana Jothe”, which aired a few weeks ago. During the episode, Sudeep introduced a task in which contestants were asked to place pictures of animals or birds around another contestant's neck. As part of the task, contestant Dhruvanth placed a picture of a vulture around contestant Gilli's neck.

During the task, Sudeep reportedly remarked that a vulture“waits, conspires, and attacks at the right moment”.

Conservationists Object to Remarks

The remarks drew strong objections from conservationists, who pointed out that vultures do not hunt or harm living creatures. Instead, they play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by feeding on carcasses. The Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust stated that portraying vultures in a negative manner amounts to spreading incorrect information about an endangered species.

Complaint Filed With Forest Department

The Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust has lodged a formal complaint with the Ramanagara Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mansoor. The complaint urges the Forest Department to provide proper awareness to the Bigg Boss organisers and actor Kiccha Sudeep regarding the ecological importance of vultures.

Forest Department officials have stated that the matter is under consideration and that appropriate action will be taken.

Will Sudeep Clarify During Finale?

The conservation trust has emphasised that such misrepresentation should not occur on a television programme watched by millions. The issue has now reached the Bigg Boss organisers, raising questions about whether Kiccha Sudeep will address or clarify the remarks during the season finale.

For now, viewers and conservationists alike are waiting to see whether the issue will be acknowledged and whether justice will be done to the much-misunderstood vultures.