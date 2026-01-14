Meet The Darkest And Most Fearsome Villains Of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani Films

The trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 3 has taken the internet by storm. Praised by top filmmakers, her powerful performance has heightened fans' excitement and expectations for the much-awaited release.

On Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the film industry, the Mardaani 3 trailer was released. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it hits theaters on Jan 30. Let's meet the franchise's villains.

The first Mardaani film (2014), directed by Pradeep Sarkar, featured Tahir Bhasin as a terrifying villain involved in drugs and kidnapping. Made on a 21 crore budget, the superhit film earned 59.55 crores.

Mardaani 2 (2019), by Gopi Puthran, had Rani facing a psycho killer played by Vishal Jethwa. He was terrifying on screen. This hit film, with a 27 crore budget, earned 67.12 crores.

Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 3 will feature a female villain. Rani will clash with Mallika Prasad, who looks terrifying in the trailer. The movie releases on January 30.

Rani Mukerji has slowed down on films after marriage. She'll be in Mardaani 3 after 3 years, last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). Her next film, King, is set for 2026.

Rani Mukerji debuted with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996), a disaster. But Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) made her a star. She has been in many blockbusters.