Karur Stampede: TVK Chief Vijay Grilled By CBI, To Be Questioned Again

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay returned to Chennai on Tuesday, a day after being questioned at the CBI headquarters in Delhi in relation to the Karur stampede. As per CBI sources, the TVK chief will be called for questioning once again at a later date.

The CBI on Monday, rigorously questioned the actor-turned-politician for over 7 hours at the CBI headquarters. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025. While Vijay has been granted a temporary reprieve to return home for the Pongal festival, CBI sources have confirmed that his legal journey is far from over.

"TVK Chief and actor Vijay will be called for questioning once again at a later date," CBI sources said.

During his questioning, fans and supporters of the former actor continued to wait outside the CBI office while the interrogation was in progress. Speaking to ANI, a fan said, "I am from Madurai, but I work here. I left work and came here from my brother (Vijay). Karur stampede wasn't his mistake. Proper security wasn't provided there...I came here at 7 am, and I will be here until he comes out."

Details of the CBI Investigation

The CBI conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events. The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

Focus on Delays and Crowd Control

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the "7-hour" discrepancy: Investigators are probing a massive delay between the scheduled start of the event and Vijay's actual arrival. They are examining if this wait caused the crowd to swell from an expected 10,000 to over 30,000 people, leading to a total loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

Organisational and Logistical Failures

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

The agency is also scrutinising how Vijay's modified campaign vehicle moved through the dense gathering and whether its progress exacerbated the crush. Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.

The CBI has also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the driver has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Legal Action and Background

The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination. Following the notice, Vijay arrived at the CBI office on Monday morning.

The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)