Yogi Adityanath Hails PRAGATI As Example Of New India's Work Culture

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised the PRAGATI initiative, calling it an example of the work culture of modern India, which emphasises proactive governance and timely implementation. He also hailed PM Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that in 2014 he laid a strong foundation for digital governance and co-operative federalism, and that through 'PRAGATI', the intent, technology, and accountability have come together, with outcomes determined automatically.

"'PRAGATI' is a new example of the work culture of our new India, which means proactive governance and timely implementation... In 2014, the Prime Minister laid the strong foundation for digital governance and co-operative federalism. Through this, 'PRAGATI' has shown that when intent, technology, and accountability come together, outcomes are determined automatically," CM Yogi said while addressing a press briefing in Lucknow.

'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'

CM Yogi mentioned that 'PRAGATI' means 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation', which reflects improvements in India's mega infrastructure projects, social schemes, system reforms, and country's approach. He stressed that the initiative demonstrates how "minimum government and maximum governance" can serve as nation's guiding principle.

"'PRAGATI' means 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation'... It reflects improvements in our mega infrastructure projects, social schemes, system reforms, and Team India's approach. It demonstrates how 'minimum government and maximum governance' can serve as our guiding principle... This is not just a review, but also a reform of governance," he said.

Scale and Impact of Implementation

He also stated that the 'PRAGATI' initiative has brought a revolutionary change in field outcomes, moving away from the field culture of governance, and that projects worth Rs 86 lakh crore have been implemented.

CM Yogi noted that 377 projects directly overseen by the Prime Minister at the national level and out of 3,162 projects, 2,958 have been successfully resolved which isn't merely a number but also reflects the credibility of governance. "'PRAGATI' has also brought a revolutionary change in the direction of field results, moving away from the field culture of governance... On the scale and impact level, more than 86 lakh crore projects have been implemented through 'PRAGATI' at the national level... Over 86 lakh crore worth of projects have been completed, including 377 projects directly overseen by the Prime Minister at the national level. Out of 3,162 projects, 2,958 have been successfully resolved. This isn't merely a number; it also reflects the credibility of governance," he said.

PRAGATI's Role in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi added that 'PRAGATI' has set a new path in economic, social, and environmental development, as well as positive governance. "'PRAGATI' has set a new path in economic, social, environmental, and positive governance. In a large state like Uttar Pradesh, it has proven to be a game-changer... Uttar Pradesh has also risen as an infrastructure growth engine of India... Not just the state, but the infrastructure of national development has also become the backbone... we are advancing it through the progress portal," CM Yogi said.

About the PRAGATI Platform

PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) aims to establish a culture of Proactive Governance and Timely Implementation. It is also a robust system for bringing transparency and accountability with real-time presence and exchange among the key stakeholders.

The platform was launched on March 25, 2015. It is a multi-purpose and multi-modal platform that is aimed at addressing the common man's grievances, and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Government of India, as well as projects flagged by State/UT Governments.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)