Gold Prices Surge to Historic High Levels
(MENAFN) Precious metals surged to unprecedented levels Wednesday as mounting speculation over Federal Reserve interest rate reductions sent investors rushing toward safe-haven assets.
The yellow metal climbed approximately 1% by 0630GMT Monday, breaching the $4,633 per ounce threshold—an all-time peak in trading history.
Over the past year, bullion values have skyrocketed roughly 70.7%, propelled by escalating trade disputes, geopolitical instability, and monetary easing policies from central banks worldwide.
Silver mirrored gold's explosive trajectory, jumping 3.1% to reach $89.53 per ounce on Wednesday. The white metal has posted staggering gains exceeding 180% across the same 12-month period.
Tuesday's economic data showed the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.3% month-over-month and 2.7% year-over-year in December, matching analyst forecasts.
