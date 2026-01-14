403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Economy Briefing: January 13, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
United States
The main message was“good inflation, softer wallets.” CPI stayed at 2.7% y/y and 0.3% m/m. Core CPI was 2.6% y/y and 0.2% m/m. That is a friendly setup for rates.
The problem is the household side. Real earnings fell 0.3% m/m. Retail momentum also cooled (Redbook 5.7% y/y; IBD/TIPP 47.2).
Hiring looked slow but steady (ADP 11.75k; NFIB 99.5). Housing was stable, not booming: October new home sales were 737k (−0.1% m/m) after 738k in September (+3.8%).
The biggest late surprise was oil. API showed a 5.27M-barrel crude build. That reduces near-term inflation risk, but it can also signal softer demand.
The 30-year auction cleared at 4.825% and the December budget deficit was $145.0B. Net: inflation is contained, but consumer strength is not accelerating.
Europe and UK
The story was“rates are still the boss.” Germany's 5-year Bobl yield rose to 2.470%. Spain's Letras also rose (12-month 2.032%; 6-month 1.981%).
Italy's 3-year eased to 2.48%, a small relief. France's budget balance worsened to −€155.4B.
Markets are treating fiscal credibility as a daily test. That is why funding costs matter so much for Europe's growth outlook.
Asia-Pacific
China ended the day strong: exports rose 6.6% y/y, imports 5.7% y/y, and the trade surplus was $114.1B.
That supports exporters from Korea to Germany and lowers recession ris abroad. Korea's import-price inflation cooled to 0.3% y/y and export prices to 5.5% y/y, easing global price pressure.
Japan's sentiment stayed weak (Economy Watchers 48.6; Tankan 7) and yields stayed higher (5-year JGB 1.639%). Australia's approvals stayed strong (+15.2% m/m; +20.2% y/y).
Net: Asia is still doing two jobs at once-supporting demand while exporting disinflation.
Latin America and others
Brazil's services slipped −0.1% m/m but rose 2.5% y/y. Canada's building permits fell 13.1% m/m after a prior surge. New Zealand consents rose 2.8% m/m and its commodity index fell 2.1% m/m.
What it means
This was a“stable inflation, uneven growth” day. The U.S. looks fine on prices but softer on real income.
Europe is constrained by higher funding costs. Asia, led by China's trade, is carrying the global growth floor while keeping price pressure down.
U.S. inflation stayed calm, but paychecks lost ground after inflation and oil stocks jumped.
Europe's borrowing costs rose again, a sign markets still demand discipline.
China's trade was strong, keeping Asia as the stabilizer for global growth and prices.
United States
The main message was“good inflation, softer wallets.” CPI stayed at 2.7% y/y and 0.3% m/m. Core CPI was 2.6% y/y and 0.2% m/m. That is a friendly setup for rates.
The problem is the household side. Real earnings fell 0.3% m/m. Retail momentum also cooled (Redbook 5.7% y/y; IBD/TIPP 47.2).
Hiring looked slow but steady (ADP 11.75k; NFIB 99.5). Housing was stable, not booming: October new home sales were 737k (−0.1% m/m) after 738k in September (+3.8%).
The biggest late surprise was oil. API showed a 5.27M-barrel crude build. That reduces near-term inflation risk, but it can also signal softer demand.
The 30-year auction cleared at 4.825% and the December budget deficit was $145.0B. Net: inflation is contained, but consumer strength is not accelerating.
Europe and UK
The story was“rates are still the boss.” Germany's 5-year Bobl yield rose to 2.470%. Spain's Letras also rose (12-month 2.032%; 6-month 1.981%).
Italy's 3-year eased to 2.48%, a small relief. France's budget balance worsened to −€155.4B.
Markets are treating fiscal credibility as a daily test. That is why funding costs matter so much for Europe's growth outlook.
Asia-Pacific
China ended the day strong: exports rose 6.6% y/y, imports 5.7% y/y, and the trade surplus was $114.1B.
That supports exporters from Korea to Germany and lowers recession ris abroad. Korea's import-price inflation cooled to 0.3% y/y and export prices to 5.5% y/y, easing global price pressure.
Japan's sentiment stayed weak (Economy Watchers 48.6; Tankan 7) and yields stayed higher (5-year JGB 1.639%). Australia's approvals stayed strong (+15.2% m/m; +20.2% y/y).
Net: Asia is still doing two jobs at once-supporting demand while exporting disinflation.
Latin America and others
Brazil's services slipped −0.1% m/m but rose 2.5% y/y. Canada's building permits fell 13.1% m/m after a prior surge. New Zealand consents rose 2.8% m/m and its commodity index fell 2.1% m/m.
What it means
This was a“stable inflation, uneven growth” day. The U.S. looks fine on prices but softer on real income.
Europe is constrained by higher funding costs. Asia, led by China's trade, is carrying the global growth floor while keeping price pressure down.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment