Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report,“ Medical Imaging Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 43.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 62 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10%.

The medical imaging market is evolving rapidly, driven by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the adoption of portable and point-of-care (POC) imaging solutions. AI enhances image acquisition, processing, and interpretation, improving accuracy, consistency, and efficiency while reducing human error, thereby supporting faster and more precise clinical decisions across various modalities, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans. POC imaging, including portable ultrasound and handheld X-ray systems, enables bedside diagnostics in emergency rooms, ICUs, ambulances, and rural areas, improving workflow, patient access, and decentralised care. The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for early disease detection, enabling timely intervention and improved management of chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

However, high equipment and installation costs, particularly for advanced modalities like MRI, CT, and PET, limit adoption in smaller facilities and developing regions. Opportunities lie in 3D and 4D imaging, which provide multi-angle and real-time visualisation of organs, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, clinical insights, and treatment planning. Combined, these trends, drivers, restraints, and technological advancements are reshaping the market, improving patient outcomes, and expanding the scope and applications of medical imaging globally.

By Technology: According to Straits Research, the magnetic resonance imagingsegment accounted for the largest market share of 28.6% in 2025

By Application: The oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

By End Use: The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market, holding the largest market share of 38.5% in 2025.

By Technology (2026-2034)Computed Tomography (CT) ScannersX-Ray Imaging SystemsMagnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) SystemsOthersBy Application (2026-2034)CardiologyOncologyNeurologyOrthopedicsGastroenterologyOthersBy End User (2026-2034)HospitalsDiagnostics imaging centersOthers