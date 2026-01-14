National Figure Skaters Take Bronze In Bulgaria

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's figure skaters have once again made their mark on the international stage, standing proudly on the podium at the Sofia Trophy competition in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brikalov competed in the ice dance category, delivering a performance that impressed both judges and audience alike.

Out of 11 participating pairs, the duo earned a total of 171.75 points, securing third place and taking home the bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, established on January 31, 2022, is the country's main body for developing winter sports.

The federation aims to promote disciplines such as alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and figure skating, while supporting national teams and nurturing young athletes.

Since its founding, the federation has gained international recognition, becoming a full member of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in 2025.

It has also helped bring major events to Azerbaijan, including competitions at the Shahdag Tourism Center and continues to expand grassroots participation in winter sports nationwide.

In January 2026, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, in partnership with Shahdag Tourism Center, hosted the Azerbaijan Open International Alpine Skiing Tournament.

This large-scale event is part of the FIS (International Ski Federation) calendar, attracting elite athletes from around the world.

The tournament drew 20 female athletes from countries such as Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Nepal, and Uzbekistan. Representing the host country was Anastasiya Papatoma, an accomplished alpine skier.