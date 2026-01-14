Interviews Begin For WUF13 Volunteer Program In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The interview phase of the Volunteer Program, being implemented as part of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), has officially begun, Azernews reports.

According to information, around 10,000 candidates who successfully passed the initial screening will be invited for interviews from among about 16,000 applicants. It was noted that about 1,500 applications were submitted by foreign nationals.

The interview stage is considered a key step in forming a professional, responsible, and highly motivated volunteer team for WUF13. Its main objective is to assess candidates' knowledge and skills, communication and teamwork abilities, as well as their motivation. Interviews will be conducted in stages, with the selection process carried out in line with the principles of transparency, objectivity, and fairness.

Candidates who successfully complete the interview stage will be enrolled in a training program scheduled for January–April 2026. The program has been designed around three main areas: general orientation, task allocation, and venue-specific preparation. These trainings will enable volunteers to perform their duties effectively and professionally during the Forum. A total of 2,500 volunteers who successfully complete the training program will be engaged across various areas of the Forum.

During WUF13, volunteers will be involved in welcoming and registering participants, providing information services, supporting organisational activities in session and exhibition areas, coordinating cultural programs, and assisting in other key areas.

The Volunteer Program will make a significant contribution to the development of young people's knowledge and skills, provide international experience, and expand opportunities for cooperation in a multicultural environment.

It should be recalled that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum will be held from May 17 to 22 this year at the Baku Olympic Stadium. WUF13 is an open international platform, and participation in the Forum is free of charge. Registration for WUF13 has been open since September of last year via the official website of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).