War Update: 141 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update on the situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, January 14.

The enemy carried out four missile strikes and 42 airstrikes, using 25 missiles and dropping 78 glide bombs. In addition, the Russians employed 7,967 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,768 shelling attacks, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Airstrikes were carried out on the areas of Voloska Bakaliia in the Kharkiv region; Malomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; and Zaliznychne, Rizdvianivka, Dolynka, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two command posts, eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, four artillery systems, and two UAV control points of the Russians.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 129 shelling attacks, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Zelene, Buhruvatka, Prylipka, and Dehtiarske.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy attacks took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assault actions by the Russian army toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times, attempting to break into the defenses near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novoyehorivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and toward Dibrova, Lypove, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Dronivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Stupochky and toward Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Yablunivka, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 39 assault actions by the Russian army near the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Solodke.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders made one attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to January 14, 2026, amount to approximately 1,221,940 personnel, including 990 over the past day.

Photo: General Staff