Russians Attack Kharkiv Region, Leaving Eight People Injured, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated this on Facebook.

In the village of Voloska Balakliia of the Shevchenkove community, an 11-year-old boy was injured. In Kharkiv, a 16-year-old girl was injured. In the village of Zadonetske of the Zmiiv community, a 55-year-old woman and men aged 27, 52, and 60 were injured. In the village of Zhukiv Yar, a 74-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man were injured.

The enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

The Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with one missile (the type is being determined), one guided aerial bomb, 15 "Geran-2" type UAVs, three "Molniia" type UAVs, and three FPV drones.

In Kharkiv, a sports facility was damaged.

In Zolochiv of the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, two outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged (the village of Hrushivka); two private houses, two outbuildings, and a car were damaged (the village of Zhukiv Yar); and two private houses were damaged (the village of Rozdolne).

Enemy attacks two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region since morning, injuries reported

In the Izium district, a private house was damaged (the village of Oleksandrivka).

In the Chuhuiv district, a private house was damaged (Staryi Saltiv); a recreation facility, two private houses, a garage, and a car were damaged (the village of Zadonetske).

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 68 people over the past day. In total, 16,573 people have been registered at the point since it began operating.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of January 13, Russian troops carried out a massive combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the territory of a postal terminal in the Kharkiv district. Four employees were killed: two workers of the sorting center and two drivers of a partner forwarding company. Three sorting center employees and a driver of a partner carrier were wounded.

Photo: Ministry of Health