Iran Scraps Multiple Taxes In Bid To Tackle Economic Crisis

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Taxes for 90% of shopkeepers and bazar merchants with very small trade in Iran have been canceled, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ali Madanizadeh said at an event organized at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance in Tehran on January 13, Trend reports.

The minister explained that, given the current legal and regulatory framework in the country, the government has limited scope to further reduce taxes.

However, he highlighted that a series of measures have been devised in collaboration with the Iranian Tax Organization. These include enhanced tax breaks and a reduction in the effective tax rate.

Additionally, the minister pointed out that tax obligations for 98% of small artisans have been reduced to below 500 million rials (approximately $500), as part of a new distribution initiative.

The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.