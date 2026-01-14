403
Crane Collapses onto Train Leaving Over Twenty Dead in Thailand
(MENAFN) A catastrophic crane failure claimed at least 22 lives and left approximately 55 people wounded Wednesday when heavy construction equipment crashed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand, a state broadcaster reported.
The disaster unfolded in Sikhio district within Nakhon Ratchasima province as Special Express Train No. 21—carrying roughly 195 passengers and crew members from the capital Bangkok toward Ubon Ratchathani province—passed beneath active construction when a massive crane toppled onto one of its carriages.
The crane had been actively constructing a high-speed rail bridge when it gave way. The crushing impact derailed multiple train compartments, triggering a fire that engulfed portions of the wreckage.
Emergency response teams mobilized immediately to the crash site, initiating urgent rescue operations. Dozens of wounded survivors have been transported to medical facilities in surrounding areas for treatment.
Authorities continue to assess the full extent of casualties as rescue efforts proceed at the scene of one of Thailand's deadliest rail accidents in recent years.
