Türkiye reports USD3.99B current account deficit for November
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s current account posted a deficit of $3.99 billion in November, marking a reversal from surpluses recorded over the previous four months. The figure exceeded market expectations, as surveys had anticipated a deficit of $3.1 billion.
Excluding gold and energy, the current account showed a net surplus of $2.1 billion. The goods balance contributed to the overall shortfall, recording a deficit of $6.38 billion, while the services sector generated a surplus of $3.9 billion.
For the January–November period, Türkiye’s current account posted a cumulative deficit of $18.5 billion. Over the same timeframe, the goods deficit totaled $62.2 billion, partially offset by a net services surplus of $60 billion, which helped limit the overall gap.
