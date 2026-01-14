KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions Carl Haglund

KH Group in brief: KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .

