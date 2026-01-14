403
Türkiye's retail sales surges fourteen per cent year-on-year in November
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s retail sector saw strong growth in November, with overall sales rising 14.2% compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.
Trade sales volume increased 7.1% year-on-year, while wholesale trade sales grew 3.3%. By category, food, drink, and tobacco sales rose 11.8%, non-food sales climbed 15.9%, and automotive fuel sales increased 10.2%.
Certain segments recorded particularly strong gains, including computers, books, and telecommunications equipment, which surged 24.4% year-on-year, while online sales grew 16.6%.
On a monthly basis, overall retail sales increased 1.5%, with trade sales up 0.5% and wholesale sales edging up 0.1%.
