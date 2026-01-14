FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Hails Saudi's Achievement In Boosting Dakar Rally And FIA World Rally-Raid Championship

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 14January 2026: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has praised Saudi Arabia's achievement in reinforcing the image of the Dakar Rally as one of motorsport's most dramatic events and giving strong impetus to the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Ben Sulayem looks forward to attending the 48th edition of the legendary rally raid as it reaches its climax at the weekend, and believes the Dakar, and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, can continue to flourish and grow.

The opening round of the 2026 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship has attracted a record entry of 72 entries, as well as launching the new FIA Master Drivers' Championship and welcoming Defender as a new manufacturer to the event and Championship.

Ben Sulayem will be welcomed on Friday by HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), who will accompany him on a visit to the rally route.

The FIA President, who will speak at the Dakar's closing ceremony on Saturday evening, said:“The Dakar Rally continues to go from strength to strength, with record numbers of entries, new manufacturers, and ever-increasing competition in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, reflecting the continued global growth of motorsport.”

“As one of the most iconic and demanding events in world motorsport, this year's Rally has once again demonstrated the region's role as a key platform for motorsport development and innovation.

“My congratulations and sincere thanks go to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation for hosting another outstanding event and delivering a truly world-class experience for competitors, fans, and all those involved.”

Joining Ben Sulayem on his visit to the rally will be Malcolm Wilson OBE, the FIA's Deputy President for Sport.

“The 2026 edition of the Dakar Rally continues to showcase both the growth of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and the strength of Cross-Country rallying as a whole,” said Wilson.

“At the Championship's elite level, it is particularly encouraging to see three manufacturers – Toyota, Dacia and Ford – all increasing their presence within the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, while the Stock category also welcomes Defender as a manufacturer for the first time, marking an important step for production-based competition within the championship.

“As one of the most historic events in global motor sport, the Dakar Rally has once again delivered an impressive sporting spectacle for fans.”

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.