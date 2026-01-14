403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Bank Revises Growth Outlook for 2026
(MENAFN) The World Bank on Tuesday upgraded its 2026 global economic growth projection to 2.6 percent, marking a 0.2 percentage point increase from its June forecast.
However, the international financial institution cautioned in its January 2026 Global Economic Prospects report that this figure still represents a deceleration from 2025's 2.7 percent expansion rate, accompanied by a growing divide in prosperity levels across nations.
The 2020s are "on track to be the weakest decade for global growth since the 1960s," the report said.
The World Bank attributed the global economy's unexpected durability to robust U.S. economic performance and artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure. Yet the organization anticipates international trade expansion will slow dramatically amid policy uncertainty in 2026, as inventory accumulation diminishes and tariff policy consequences materialize.
A widening prosperity gap between wealthier and less developed economies represents another significant concern for the World Bank.
The institution urged governments to implement comprehensive policy overhauls, including trade liberalization and investment in technology and education, to foster sustainable growth, while noting downside risks from trade tensions persist.
However, the international financial institution cautioned in its January 2026 Global Economic Prospects report that this figure still represents a deceleration from 2025's 2.7 percent expansion rate, accompanied by a growing divide in prosperity levels across nations.
The 2020s are "on track to be the weakest decade for global growth since the 1960s," the report said.
The World Bank attributed the global economy's unexpected durability to robust U.S. economic performance and artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure. Yet the organization anticipates international trade expansion will slow dramatically amid policy uncertainty in 2026, as inventory accumulation diminishes and tariff policy consequences materialize.
A widening prosperity gap between wealthier and less developed economies represents another significant concern for the World Bank.
The institution urged governments to implement comprehensive policy overhauls, including trade liberalization and investment in technology and education, to foster sustainable growth, while noting downside risks from trade tensions persist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment