Gurugram Weather Latest Update: Cold To Intensify As Night Falls, Know Temperature Here
Gurugram Weather Latest Update: On January 13, 2026, Gurugram, next to Delhi, will have typical January weather. The max temperature is expected to be 18°C and the minimum 6°C. The morning will be foggy, clearing up as the day goes on
The day's max temp could reach 18°C with light clouds clearing later. The night's min temp might drop to 6°C. A cold wave is expected at night due to winds.
Humidity in Gurugram will be around 83%, causing morning fog and low visibility. The UV index is expected to be 4.1-5. No rain is expected on Jan 13.
- Morning (6-10 AM): Fog/mist, 6-10°C, high humidity. Afternoon (12-4 PM): Sky will clear, 15-18°C, light winds.
- Evening (After 5 PM): Clear weather, temp will drop to 10-12°C. After this, the temperature will continue to fall as the night deepens.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment