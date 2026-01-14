Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Bitter Cold Grips Delhi NCR, Dense Fog And Cold Winds Continue

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the season as temperatures plunged to 3 degrees. A biting cold wave, dense fog, and icy winds have prompted the IMD to issue an orange alert

Delhi-NCR is experiencing a severe cold spell as minimum temperatures have dropped to around 3 degrees Celsius. Early mornings are marked by dense fog and icy winds, reducing visibility and slowing daily routines. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning residents to stay cautious as cold wave conditions continue across several parts of the capital and surrounding regions.

Although fog gradually clears after morning hours and sunlight appears during the day, the chill remains due to continuous cold winds. Wind speeds of around 15 to 20 kilometers per hour are making nights and early mornings feel even colder. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay near 19 to 21 degrees, while minimum readings may remain between 3 and 5 degrees over the next day, keeping winter conditions harsh.

Along with the orange alert for today, a yellow alert has been announced for tomorrow as cold wave conditions persist across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Air quality remains a concern, with AQI levels recorded in the very poor category. Weather experts suggest that a western disturbance may become active in the coming days, which could slightly raise temperatures and offer mild relief after two to three days.