Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh Starrer Stays Strong Even On 6Th Monday Check

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Movie has kept up amazing pace even in sixth weekend, despite competition from Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab'. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has performed better than Prabhas's movie in the Hindi belt

The film Dhurandhar earned ₹51.25 crore in its fifth week and entered its sixth. On Friday, it was affected by the release of 'The Raja Saab' and earned only ₹3.5 crore.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar' earned ₹5.75 crore and ₹6.15 crore on its sixth Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which is still very good. On the sixth Monday, it had earned ₹1.28 crore by noon.

According to Sacnilk, by 9 PM, Dhurandhar has earned about ₹1.42 crore on its 39th day across all languages. Its net collection in India has reached ₹807.07 Cr. The night's collection is yet to be added.

According to trade website Box Office India, 'Dhurandhar' will earn about ₹40 crore net more than 'Pushpa 2'. The biggest surprise is in Mysore/Karnataka, where 'Dhurandhar' is set to surpass 'Pushpa 2's business.

This achievement is particularly surprising because 'Dhurandhar' was released only in Hindi in Mysore/Karnataka, while 'Pushpa 2' was released in multiple languages, including a local Kannada release.