KGMU Student Found Guilty Of Religious Conversion, Harassment Expelled

King George's Medical University (KGMU) Vice-Chancellor Sonia Nityanand said that the accused student in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case has been found guilty as per the Vishakha Committee report and will not be allowed to continue his course at the university.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a December 17 case in which a first-year resident doctor at KGMU alleged harassment by a fellow doctor, who later attempted suicide. The matter is under investigation, with both administrative and police action initiated, officials said.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor said, "We sought time from CM Yogi Adityanath, and he was briefed about the Vishakha Committee report. He was also made aware of the incident that took place here on the 9th. We clarified that, as per the Vishakha Committee report, the accused student has been found guilty, and the KGMU administration has decided that he cannot continue his course here."

KGMU Spokesperson Confirms Strict Action

Meanwhile, KGMU spokesperson KK Singh has said that strict action has been taken against the doctor accused in a case involving serious allegations, including misconduct and an alleged forced religious conversion, with authorities initiating both administrative and police action.

Speaking to ANI, KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said the university's Vice-Chancellor had constituted a Vishakha Committee to examine the matter. He said the committee has submitted its report, following which the accused doctor has been suspended and barred from entering the university premises.

'Grave dimension' of past conversion alleged

Highlighting another grave dimension of the case, Singh said there are allegations that the accused doctor had earlier converted a woman to his religion and married her, and was allegedly attempting to influence and convert another woman.

"Another aspect that makes this case serious is that the accused had previously converted someone to his religion and married her. Now he was living with this woman and trying to brainwash her and convert her as well," the KGMU spokesperson said.

Singh stressed that all aspects of the case would be thoroughly investigated, including the role of others who may have been aware of the alleged acts or helped conceal them. (ANI)

