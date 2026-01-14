Tamil Nadu Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, on Tuesday, sought a ban on Sivakarthikeyan starrer Tamil film 'Parasakthi', claiming that the movie deliberately distorts historical facts and maligns the Indian National Congress (INC) and its leaders.

The reaction comes at a time when the film recently faced troubles over the imposition by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Youth Congress Alleges Historical Distortion

In a strongly worded statement, Arun Bhaskar, the state senior vice president for Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, said that the film contains "fabricated" facts and events aimed at spreading misinformation about the Congress party and former national leaders. For those who have watched the movie and told me there are historical inaccuracies that show congress in a poor light. Here you go. @thearunbhaskar twitter/LEfySpMWyk - Mohan மோகன் (@MKumaramangalam) January 12, 2026

Specific Allegations Against the Film

In a series of claims, the party rejected specific elements from the film and condemned them. "In 1965, the Congress government never officially announced that Post Office forms must be filled only in Hindi across all states. This is a complete fabrication deliberately created to malign our party. The film depicts a fictional scene in which Sivakarthikeyan meets the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi and thereafter portrays her as speaking in a villainous manner," a part of the statement read.

The Youth Congress also alleged that the film falsely shows Indira Gandhi visiting Coimbatore on February 12, 1965, witnessing a train being set on fire and accepting signatures opposing Hindi imposition - events that the party strongly refuted.

Demands for Apology and Scene Removal

Asserting that the film has been built on the makers' "own fabricated imagination", the party demanded the mentioned sequences to be removed and sought a public apology from the production team. The party appended the hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie to its statement.

About 'Parasakthi'

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, 'Parasakthi' stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film is set in a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. After facing multiple censorship issues, the film recently opened in theatres on January 10, 2026. (ANI)

